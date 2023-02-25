NigeriaDecides2023: Reps Candidate Expresses Dissatisfaction As BVAS Malfunctions In Ekiti North

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for House of Representatives in the Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2, Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole has expressed dissatisfaction with the malfunctioning of the BVAS usage at Unit 16,17 for the conduct of the polls in his homestead, Ikosu-Ekiti.

Kolawole, however, lauded the turnout of voters describing it as very impressive but urged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to make available extra functional ones so that eligible .voters would not be disenfranchised.

He urged the voters in his Constituency not to be discouraged by the unforeseen development and asked them to be calm and maintain peace.

While the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti North Senatorial District, Hon. Cyril Fasuyi also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the polls saying from the information he had gotten not quite long after the polls had commenced, that victory appeared coming his way and assured voters not to disappoint them if eventually elected.

The APC Senatorial Candidate said based on his goodwill and contributions to the development of his areas and the people both individually and collectively that he would no doubt earn victorious at the polls.

Also, the House of Representatives Candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Otunba Babatunde Ajayi a.k.a T- Cash said his mandate is divine and described the conduct of INEC as ‘fantastic’.

He expressed optimism that his people would cast their votes for him and promised to ensure that dividends of democracy be made available to them if elected today.

A sitting House of representatives Member and the APC senatorial candidate in Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu commended the turnout and the use of the new technology BVAS in the election.

Adaramodu who voted in his polling unit 11, ward 1, Ilawe Ekiti said

“People turn out in their large numbers, they have seen the election as an organic system whereby they will elect their leaders who will turn things around”

Like this: Like Loading...