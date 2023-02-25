2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Sani Bello, Wife Cast Vote, Says BVAS Ease Election Process

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the use of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the elections saying “I am highly impressed with the technology, I thought it would be a complicated exercise”.

He said after he cast his vote for the Presidential and National Assembly elections at his polling unit, 004 Alkali Mustapha in Kontagora.

Governor Sani Bello who arrived at the Polling Unit along with his wife, Dr. Amina Bello who also cast her vote said that the use of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has made the system simpler and commended the process.

According to him “the BVAS is nothing to worry about. With regards to ease of casting your votes, the entire process apart from waiting in the queue is less than two-three minutes and I think that is fine.

“I am highly impressed with the technology, I thought it would be a complicated exercise, but it appears to be a very simple exercise and straightforward”.

Governor Sani Bello who is contesting for Niger North Senatorial (Zone C), urged the electorates to remain calm, and tolerant, and peacefully conduct themselves throughout the entire election process.

He added that with the report he was receiving from the neigbouring local government areas, there is a large turnout in the rural areas more than urban areas

The Governor expressed optimism that the turnout would  improve in the urban centres as the process continues.

Elections in Kontagora at the time of the report were going on peacefully with the presence of security personnel at strategic locations.

