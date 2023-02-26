2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Senate’s Spokesman, Bashiru Loses To PDP In Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru has lost his bid to return to the senate after the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fadeyi Olubiyi was declared the winner of the poll.

While announcing the result of the election at the Osun Central Senatorial collation centre, Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro, the collation officer, Professor Ibrahim Usman disclosed that Olubiyi scored 134, 229 to defeat Basiru who polled 117,609 votes, while Labour Party candidate, Oyebode Babasola, scored 2,292.

Also, the PDP candidate for Osogbo Federal Constituency, Moruf Adebayo polled 71,677 votes to defeat his APC rival, Abosede Kasumu-Ogo-Oluwa who scored 58,992 votes.

According to the collation officer, Dr Isiaq Egbewole, the Labour Party candidate scored 1,930 votes to emerge third.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Politics

Kalu replies Ikpeazu, Abaribe; says he is thankful to God to have gone to prison 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday night, said he is thankful to God to have been imprisoned for six months He revealed that God allowed the conspiracy of his enemies because it is part of his life’s script. Kalu made the revelations in Aba […]
Politics

APC govs’ visit to Jonathan endorsement of our achievements – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the visit by governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan was an endorsement of the achievements of PDP administrations.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the visit was an apology by the APC […]
Politics

Buhari should look beyond party lines for successor – Nweze

Posted on Author with UCHENNA INYA,

Chief Chaka Nweze was the pioneer Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State and a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the economy and security as well as what the President should do as regards his successor as 2023 approaches   How do […]

