#NigeriaDecides2023: Senator Adeola Expresses Concern Over BVAS ‘Misplacement’ In Ogun

The Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi has expressed concern over what he called the misplacement and miss-arrangement of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation (BVAS) machine in some parts of Ogun State.

Adeola who is contesting for the Ogun West Senatorial District seat in Ogun State expressed fear over an inconclusive election as a result of the failure of the BVAS machine to work.

Adeola expressed the concern while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote at ward 1, unit 9, Pahayi, Ilaro, Ogun state.

He also lamented inadequate ad-hoc staff engaged by the INEC.

Adeola said, the inability of INEC to appropriately distribute the BVAS machine had delayed voting in some areas and could prevent some polling units from conducting the election.

He said, “As you can see I have voted, initially there were some hiccups with the issue of BVAS in terms of misplacement or misarrangement of the BVAS machine.

“I was reliably informed that, at my polling unit, it was BVAS that was meant for polling unit 04 but later when it was discovered, it has to be changed to BVAS 009 since then we have been captured, also we have already voted and I hope that INEC will be on top of their game because we cannot afford to have issues with the BVAS machine.

“As the electoral act clearly stated, there is no alternative, in any polling unit where the BVAS machine is not working, that election has to be postponed and conducted the following day and when you look at the process, once a polling unit left out that means the election is inconclusive until that election is held before you can have a complete election, so I hope the INEC with their staff will be on top of their game.

“I was reliably informed that the ad-hoc staff engaged that the INEC are not adequate, they are short of staff in some areas across the length and breadth of the Senatorial District.”

Meanwhile the House of Representatives candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Yewa South and Ipokia Federal constituency, Tade Afolabi has commended the INEC for a peaceful election.

Afolabi said, “Everything went fine apart from the fact that you do your accreditation and vote simultaneously instead unlike four years ago when you will first do your accreditation before voting.

“The turnout now you can’t really tell because people are still coming out and we are happy that accreditation is done with voting simultaneously”.

