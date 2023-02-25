NigeriaDecides2023: Senator Aduda Votes, Expresses Satisfaction With BVAS Efficiency

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has cast his vote in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

Aduda who arrived at his Pulling Unit (PU) 034, Karu, FCT at about 11:00 am, was welcomed by cheerful supporters at the polling unit.

He particularly expressed satisfaction with the smooth electoral process, saying that he was optimistic that it would end well.

The lawmaker also expressed satisfaction with the seamless function of the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said that he had confidence in the electoral officers and security agencies to deliver on their mandate for a credible election.

The politician lamented the sudden death of the FCT Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Sunday Dogo and used the opportunity to commiserate with his immediate family and the entire PDP family.

Like this: Like Loading...