2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Senator Aduda Votes, Expresses Satisfaction With BVAS Efficiency

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has cast his vote in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

Aduda who arrived at his Pulling Unit (PU) 034, Karu, FCT at about 11:00 am, was welcomed by cheerful supporters at the polling unit.

He particularly expressed satisfaction with the smooth electoral process, saying that he was optimistic that it would end well.

The lawmaker also expressed satisfaction with the seamless function of the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said that he had confidence in the electoral officers and security agencies to deliver on their mandate for a credible election.

The politician lamented the sudden death of the FCT Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Sunday Dogo and used the opportunity to commiserate with his immediate family and the entire PDP family.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

IVM inaugurates new vehicle plant in Nnewi

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The founder of Innoson Vehicle Plant, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, yesterday inaugurated an ultramodern vehicle plant with the capacity to produce 32,000 vehicles annually, and which will provide employment opportunity for about 1,000 Nigerians. The official commissioning of three automotive plants for the factory has been described as another milestone in the nation’s automotive industry. The […]
News

2023: We’ll take advantage of crisis in APC to wrest power in Nasarawa, says PDP chair

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Francis Orogu, has said that the party is working seriously on taking advantage of the crisis in the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state to wrest power from the party in 2023 general elections. He stated this yesterday in Lafia when fielding questions from […]
News

2023: S’East’ve people with ability to rule Nigeria – Nwodo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday said the South East had people with demonstrable ability to rule Nigeria. Nwodo, who spoke at a morning programme on a national television monitored in Abuja, argued that the notion that South East lacked credible people to lead the country was wrong. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica