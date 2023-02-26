2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Senator Jibrin Of APC Returns To Senate

Posted on Author Mohammed Kabir Comment(0)

Senator Barau I. Jibrin of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the 2023 Kano North Senatorial District general election in the state.

Jibrin, who is going to the red chamber for the third time was declared by the Returning Officer of the Senatorial district, Professor Tijjani Magaji Bamanga.

The APC candidate polled 234, 652 votes which make him win against his major opponent of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Baffa Bichi who polled 177, 014 votes.

Before the declaration, a delegate of the NNPP urged the Returning Officer to declare the election inconclusive because of what he alleged to be over-voting from some polling units.

However, the Returning Officer said that there is not enough evidence, adding they should report any complaints to INEC and Tribunal.

The results are below:

KANO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT RESULT:

LGA: 13 Local Government Areas

Returning Officer – Professor Tijjani Magaji Bamanga

RAs – 10

Total Registered votes – 1, 187, 492
Total Accredited votes – 447, 148

APC – 234, 652
PDP – 12, 751
NNPP – 177, 014
LP – 1, 258

Total valid votes – 432, 087
Rejected votes – 8, 904
Total votes cast – 440, 991

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

It’s misleading to say Sanwo-Olu is not performing –Omotoso

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso was on The Morning Show, an ARISE Television programme, to reply the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Olajide Abdul-Azeez (Jandor) who claimed that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has not performed. Omotoso reeled off a long list of the administration’s projects and programmes     Jandor […]
Politics

PDP’ll take-over Plateau in 2023 –Sura

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

Brig Gen John Sura (retd) is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Plateau State. In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he speaks on his ambition, and the security situation in Plateau State, among other issues Why do you want to govern Plateau State? Very simple, I am contesting because I have passion to […]
Politics

Real challenges ahead of Anambra 2021

Posted on Author Dr Emeka L. Ezeajughi

Dr Emeka L. Ezeajughi     In the lead-up to the November 6 governorship election, Anambra politics has not disappointed. It is not surprising that factionalisation among the three main political parties threw up names of various standard bearers and party leaderships.   Consequent upon that, numerous court orders and injunctions ensued to the extent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica