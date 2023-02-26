NigeriaDecides2023: Senator Jibrin Of APC Returns To Senate

Senator Barau I. Jibrin of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the 2023 Kano North Senatorial District general election in the state.

Jibrin, who is going to the red chamber for the third time was declared by the Returning Officer of the Senatorial district, Professor Tijjani Magaji Bamanga.

The APC candidate polled 234, 652 votes which make him win against his major opponent of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Baffa Bichi who polled 177, 014 votes.

Before the declaration, a delegate of the NNPP urged the Returning Officer to declare the election inconclusive because of what he alleged to be over-voting from some polling units.

However, the Returning Officer said that there is not enough evidence, adding they should report any complaints to INEC and Tribunal.

The results are below:

KANO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT RESULT:

LGA: 13 Local Government Areas

Returning Officer – Professor Tijjani Magaji Bamanga

RAs – 10

Total Registered votes – 1, 187, 492

Total Accredited votes – 447, 148

APC – 234, 652

PDP – 12, 751

NNPP – 177, 014

LP – 1, 258

Total valid votes – 432, 087

Rejected votes – 8, 904

Total votes cast – 440, 991

