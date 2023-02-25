NigeriaDecides2023: Senior Citizens Express Frustration Over Voting Delay

Some Senior Citizens have expressed frustration over voting delay at most of the polling units within the highbrow Asokoro district in Abuja.

Polling unit 013 opposite ECOWAS Secretariat, Asokoro is one of the places where the majority of VIPs vote in Asokoro.

The retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Ebele Okeke who said she came out as early as a few minutes past 7 am expressed anger that not a single INEC official had come to the polling units.

Also, Dr Timebi Agari, former Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour was seated in her chair waiting for officials to call on voters to wait patiently and cast their votes.

Another Senior Citizen, a clergyman, Rev. Emmanuel Utah, the Abuja East District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, called on Voters to take the election very seriously.

Utah stated that the election was very crucial to the yearnings of Nigerians for a new Nigeria that work for all.

Details later…

