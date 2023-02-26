2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Three-Time Guber Candidate, Isiaka Wins Rep Seat In Ogun

Posted on Author Ogu Olufemi Adediran

A three-time gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has won the Egbado North and Imeko-Afon Federal constituency election held on Saturday.

He contested the House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isiaka, popularly known as GNI, was the governorship candidate of the People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) in 2011, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2019.

He was declared winner of the House of Representatives election on Sunday at the collation center, Omidokun Hall, Ayetoro, in Egabdo North Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer, Professor Idowu Adeosun, announced that Isiaka scored a total votes of 29,543 while his closest rival Olusoji Titus Eweje of PDP who polled 17,760 votes.

