#NigeriaDecides2023: Thugs Hijack BVAS, Elections Materials In Rivers LGA

Suspended political thugs have hijacked BVAS machines and election materials meant for elections in the Abua/Oduah Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sources privy to the development said that despite the presence of security operatives that accompanied the buses conveying the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the election materials, the hoodlums made away with the materials.

One of the sources, who said that the materials were meant for the several communities that fall under the Abua/Odua Local Government t Area, added that without a backup plan by INEC, thousands of eligible voters in the area will be disenfranchised.

INEC is yet to issue a statement on the situation at the time of filing this report.

