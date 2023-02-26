2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu, Bagudu Win Malami’s Polling Unit

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has won the polling unit of Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

Presidential

NNPP = 11
PDP = 57
APC = 113

Senate

PDP =59
APC =112

