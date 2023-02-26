2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Clears 19 LGAs In Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a clear lead in the Presidential election held in Ogun State on Saturday.

From the results of the 19 local government areas collated so far, Tinubu is leading his opponents with 294,996 votes.

Tinubu’s closest rival and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar has 112,993 votes while Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi has 67,941 votes.

The results are being collated by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale alongside the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye at the State Collation Centre of INEC in Abeokuta.

Tinubu won in all the 19 LGAs declared so far and they include Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North and Ijebu North-East.

Others are Imeko Afon, Odeda, Egbado North, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Abeokuta South, Ogun Waterside, Ifo, Obafemi Owode and Ijebu East Local government areas.

However, the results of the Ado-Odo Ota local government area are still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

Ijalaye attributed the late arrival of results to the delayed voting in some parts of the State, adding that, the election was postponed to Sunday in some local government areas due to logistics challenges.

The results are as follows:

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units were cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such as ballot boxes and papers and overvoting.

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG

Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,270
Rejected votes: 1,738
Total votes cast: 33,008

Two units were cancelled due to overvoting.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50

Total valid votes: 32,289
Rejected votes: 1,555
Total votes cast: 33,844

Two units were cancelled due to mal-accreditation.

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040

10. EGBADO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 33,594

APC: 19,053
ADC: 491
PDP: 9,830
LP: 1,535
NNPP: 478

Total valid votes: 31,972
Rejected votes: 1,438
Total votes cast: 33,410

11. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to overvoting

12. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347
Accredited Voters: 38,641

APC: 21,118
ADC: 323
PDP: 8,136
LP: 6,437
NNPP: 152

Total valid votes: 36,825
Rejected votes: 1,797
Total votes cast: 38,622

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 39,928

APC: 16,929
ADC: 162
PDP: 16,082
LP: 1,860
NNPP: 186

Total valid votes: 37472
Rejected votes: 2,450
Total votes cast: 39,922

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 23,123

APC: 12,374
ADC: 179
PDP: 6,176
LP: 2,688
NNPP: 36

Total valid votes: 22,096
Rejected votes: 1,027
Total votes cast: 23,123

One unit was cancelled due to overvoting

15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 50,289

APC: 28,111
ADC: 587
PDP: 7,787
LP: 8,930
NNPP: 137

Total valid votes: 47,768
Rejected votes: 2,454
Total votes cast: 50,222

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence

16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 15,121

APC: 8,522
ADC: 148
PDP: 5,090
LP: 481
NNPP: 29

Total valid votes: 14,404
Rejected votes: 714
Total votes cast: 15,118

Two units were cancelled due to no access to the polling unit and overvoting.

17. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171
Accredited Voters: 19,261

APC: 10,970
ADC: 358
PDP: 4,495
LP: 2,163
NNPP: 40

Total valid votes: 18,397
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:

18. IFO LG

Registered voters: 261,988
Accredited Voters: 49,414

APC: 26,507
LP: 9,751
NNPP: 161
PDP: 5,760

Total valid votes: 46,013
Rejected votes: 3,401
Total votes cast: 49,414

19. OBAFEMI OWODE LG

Registered voters:179,696
Accredited Voters: 33,562

APC: 17,387
ADC: 479
PDP: 3,115
LP: 9,964
NNPP: 114

Total valid votes: 31,806
Rejected votes: 1,757
Total votes cast: 33,563

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

