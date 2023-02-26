NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Clears 19 LGAs In Ogun

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a clear lead in the Presidential election held in Ogun State on Saturday.

From the results of the 19 local government areas collated so far, Tinubu is leading his opponents with 294,996 votes.

Tinubu’s closest rival and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar has 112,993 votes while Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi has 67,941 votes.

The results are being collated by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale alongside the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye at the State Collation Centre of INEC in Abeokuta.

Tinubu won in all the 19 LGAs declared so far and they include Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North and Ijebu North-East.

Others are Imeko Afon, Odeda, Egbado North, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Abeokuta South, Ogun Waterside, Ifo, Obafemi Owode and Ijebu East Local government areas.

However, the results of the Ado-Odo Ota local government area are still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

Ijalaye attributed the late arrival of results to the delayed voting in some parts of the State, adding that, the election was postponed to Sunday in some local government areas due to logistics challenges.

The results are as follows:

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814

PDP: 3,627

LP: 984

NNPP: 22

ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665

Rejected votes: 478

Total votes cast: 11,143

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914

Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431

ADC: 115

PDP: 6,616

LP: 2,678

NNPP: 39

SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159

Rejected votes: 967

Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units were cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such as ballot boxes and papers and overvoting.

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 13,3001

Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471

ADC: 342

PDP: 5,012

LP: 3,126

NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518

Rejected votes: 1,672

Total votes cast: 31,190

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778

ADC: 1,247

PDP: 3,646

LP: 2,287

NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521

Rejected votes: 876

Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094

ADC: 1,285

PDP: 5,057

LP: 4,092

NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,270

Rejected votes: 1,738

Total votes cast: 33,008

Two units were cancelled due to overvoting.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844

ADC: 300

PDP: 7,233

LP: 2,372

NNPP: 50

Total valid votes: 32,289

Rejected votes: 1,555

Total votes cast: 33,844

Two units were cancelled due to mal-accreditation.

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430

ADC: 135

PDP: 2,859

LP: 1,779

NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522

Rejected votes: 683

Total votes cast: 13,205

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146

ADC: 143

PDP: 4,560

LP: 568

NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639

Rejected votes: 762

Total votes cast: 18,411

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945

ADC: 425

PDP: 3,855

LP: 3,064

NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917

Rejected votes: 1,123

Total votes cast: 22,040

10. EGBADO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 33,594

APC: 19,053

ADC: 491

PDP: 9,830

LP: 1,535

NNPP: 478

Total valid votes: 31,972

Rejected votes: 1,438

Total votes cast: 33,410

11. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072

ADC: 188

PDP: 4,057

LP: 3,162

NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058

Rejected votes: 882

Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to overvoting

12. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 38,641

APC: 21,118

ADC: 323

PDP: 8,136

LP: 6,437

NNPP: 152

Total valid votes: 36,825

Rejected votes: 1,797

Total votes cast: 38,622

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 39,928

APC: 16,929

ADC: 162

PDP: 16,082

LP: 1,860

NNPP: 186

Total valid votes: 37472

Rejected votes: 2,450

Total votes cast: 39,922

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 23,123

APC: 12,374

ADC: 179

PDP: 6,176

LP: 2,688

NNPP: 36

Total valid votes: 22,096

Rejected votes: 1,027

Total votes cast: 23,123

One unit was cancelled due to overvoting

15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 50,289

APC: 28,111

ADC: 587

PDP: 7,787

LP: 8,930

NNPP: 137

Total valid votes: 47,768

Rejected votes: 2,454

Total votes cast: 50,222

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence

16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 15,121

APC: 8,522

ADC: 148

PDP: 5,090

LP: 481

NNPP: 29

Total valid votes: 14,404

Rejected votes: 714

Total votes cast: 15,118

Two units were cancelled due to no access to the polling unit and overvoting.

17. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171

Accredited Voters: 19,261

APC: 10,970

ADC: 358

PDP: 4,495

LP: 2,163

NNPP: 40

Total valid votes: 18,397

Rejected votes:

Total votes cast:

18. IFO LG

Registered voters: 261,988

Accredited Voters: 49,414

APC: 26,507

LP: 9,751

NNPP: 161

PDP: 5,760

Total valid votes: 46,013

Rejected votes: 3,401

Total votes cast: 49,414

19. OBAFEMI OWODE LG

Registered voters:179,696

Accredited Voters: 33,562

APC: 17,387

ADC: 479

PDP: 3,115

LP: 9,964

NNPP: 114

Total valid votes: 31,806

Rejected votes: 1,757

Total votes cast: 33,563

