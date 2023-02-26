NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Wins 3 LGAs Out Of 5 In Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won three out of the five Local Government Areas’ results of the Presidential election released so far in Niger State.

The three local government areas of Presidential results declared so far are Wushishi, Rafi and Gbako while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won two local government areas which are Edati and Katcha.

The result as declared by Professor Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja is as follows:

Wushishi LG

APC 11,504,

PDP, 8,868

LP 460

NNPP 404.

In Edati LG

APC 10,508

PDP 14,779

LP 93

NNPP 263.

In Rafi LG

APC 16,963

PDP 9,581

LP 1,058

NNPP 1,523.

In Gbako LG

APC 12,436

PDP 11,017

LP 424

NNPP 170.

In Katcha LG

APC 10,795

PDP 13,268

LP 180

NNPP 331.

Similarly, the seating Senator of Niger South, Mohammed Bima Enagi has also lost out as he was defeated by Peter Ndalikali of the PDP.

Another PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Buba polled 45,688 votes to defeat his APC counterpart, Abubakar Adamu who had 19,282 votes.

The announcement of the results has been put on hold so far.

