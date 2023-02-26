2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Wins 3 LGAs Out Of 5 In Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won three out of the five Local Government Areas’ results of the Presidential election released so far in Niger State.

The three local government areas of Presidential results declared so far are Wushishi, Rafi and Gbako while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won two local government areas which are Edati and Katcha.

The result as declared by Professor Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja is as follows:

Wushishi LG

APC 11,504,

PDP, 8,868

LP 460

NNPP 404.

In Edati  LG

APC 10,508

PDP 14,779

LP 93

NNPP 263.

 

In Rafi LG

APC 16,963

PDP 9,581

LP 1,058

NNPP 1,523.

In Gbako LG

APC 12,436

PDP 11,017

LP 424

NNPP 170.

In Katcha LG

APC 10,795

PDP 13,268

LP 180

NNPP 331.

Similarly, the seating Senator of Niger South, Mohammed Bima Enagi has also lost out as he was defeated by Peter Ndalikali of the PDP.

Another PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Buba polled 45,688 votes to defeat his APC counterpart, Abubakar Adamu who had 19,282 votes.

The announcement of the results has been put on hold so far.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ekiti guber: Opeyemi’s lifeline for APC

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent decision by an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, not to challenge the outcome of the party’s primary election in court and the opportunity it provides for genuine reconciliation ahead of the poll There is no doubt that the All Progressives Congress (APC) […]
Politics

Atiku to Tinubu: Using Buhari to campaign won’t clean your mess

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the plan by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into his campaign will not clean the mess that has trailed his past life. Atiku in a statement by spokesperson of the […]
Politics

2023: Atiku calls for party supremacy, unity of PDP members

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku in a statement by his media office, also called on the party members to respect the supremacy and internal democracy, which he said, could only guarantee a successful future for the party. The former Vice President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica