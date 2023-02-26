NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Wins 3 LGAs Out Of 5 In Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won three out of the five Local Government Areas’ results of the Presidential election released so far in Niger State.
The three local government areas of Presidential results declared so far are Wushishi, Rafi and Gbako while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won two local government areas which are Edati and Katcha.
The result as declared by Professor Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja is as follows:
Wushishi LG
APC 11,504,
PDP, 8,868
LP 460
NNPP 404.
In Edati LG
APC 10,508
PDP 14,779
LP 93
NNPP 263.
In Rafi LG
APC 16,963
PDP 9,581
LP 1,058
NNPP 1,523.
In Gbako LG
APC 12,436
PDP 11,017
LP 424
NNPP 170.
In Katcha LG
APC 10,795
PDP 13,268
LP 180
NNPP 331.
Similarly, the seating Senator of Niger South, Mohammed Bima Enagi has also lost out as he was defeated by Peter Ndalikali of the PDP.
Another PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Buba polled 45,688 votes to defeat his APC counterpart, Abubakar Adamu who had 19,282 votes.
The announcement of the results has been put on hold so far.