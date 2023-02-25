NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Wins In Makinde’s Polling Unit In Oyo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government where Governor Seyi Makinde, cast his vote.

Tinubu polled 104, while PDP got 27. Labour Party polled 82, ADP 2; APGA 2, and AA 01.

However, 17 were void at the polling unit.

Like this: Like Loading...