#NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu Wins In Makinde’s Polling Unit In Oyo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government where Governor Seyi Makinde, cast his vote.

Tinubu polled 104, while PDP got 27. Labour Party polled 82, ADP 2; APGA 2, and AA 01.

However, 17 were void at the polling unit.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

