NigeriaDecides2023: Tinubu’s Campaign Director-General Loses PU To Obi

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong has lost his polling unit to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP).

Lalong on Saturday voted at Polling Unit 015, Kurumbo ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State which was located at the LEA primary school in the area.

After the counting of votes, Sowan Paul, the INEC presiding officer in the unit, declared that LP scored 104 votes, APC scored 88 votes and PDP scored 8 votes in the presidential election.

A possible indication that voters preferred Peter Obi in the unit and not necessarily the Labour Party was reflected in the National Assembly elections.

The APC won in both the senatorial and House of Representatives election in the unit.

Lalong is the senatorial candidate of the APC in the district.

Below is the results of the national assembly elections in the unit.

Senate

APC – 143

PDP – 39

LP – 14

Reps

APC – 133

PDP – 47

LP – 19

