NigeriaDecides2023: Two Shots Dead At Ayingba In Kogi

There was a trait of violence in Ayingba, the headquarters of Dekina Local Government Area, where an ex-SUG President of Kogi State University, AKA Akayama was shot dead by a stray bullet.

It was also learned that a notorious thug, Akaihaba was shot dead while attempting to snatch ballot boxes at the Agwudoko area in Anyigba in Dekina local government.

Unlike other areas, Dekina local government area in Kogi State is not having smooth elections as there was the destruction of INEC Material at Dekina town and Abocho were affected by the destruction of INEC materials

At commences of the voting exercise, Udaba-Dekina, ballot boxes were allegedly destroyed by unknown gunmen who were allegedly sponsored by a retired woman officer from the local government in Kogi state.

Sources in Dekina town revealed that the Tudunwada polling unit has just been destroyed by a sponsored group.

It was gathered that other areas like Egume, Ojikpadala, Abejulo-Egume, and Acharu are however voting smoothly.

Meanwhile, at Mopa Amuro Local Government Area, the election commenced at the expected time.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers arrived at Polling Units in Takete Ide Otafun Ward 7 of the LG at about 8.05 with election materials.

The enthusiastic voters had come out in good numbers for the election. INEC officers addressed the electorate and declared the election open.

Voting commenced at Unit 1 LG Primary School Takete Ide, at about 8.35. Except for a brief argument, when an overzealous member of the public wanted to collect ballot papers from an aged electorate, voting has so far been orderly.

At the Polling Unit, elderly people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and members of the traditional council were allowed to cast their ballots without wasting time. Others remained patiently in the queue awaiting their turns.

A party Chieftain, Hon Bolade Monies expressed satisfaction with the process. He commended INEC for the process. The election has so far been peaceful and credible.

