2023 Elections News

NigeriaDecides2023: Umuahia Voters Stranded As INEC Officials Yet To Arrive Polling Unit

Posted on Author Orji Comment(0)

Umuahia voters in Abia State are still waiting for the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrive at St Silas School as the presidential and National Assembly election has commenced across the state.

New Telegraph correspondent who visited the polling unit observed that as of 9:05 am no officials of the electoral umpire is on ground to commence the election process.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

How E-Commerce Is Providing Opportunities for SMEs in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of any economy and play a critical role in driving sustainable growth. However, SMEs in Nigeria face many challenges that hinder their success and growth. Some of the most pressing challenges, according to a PWC survey from 2020, include obtaining financing, finding customers, and infrastructure deficiencies. Given […]
News Top Stories

Lawan decries unabating killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

Overwhelmed by unabating killings across the country by terrorists and other criminal elements, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that Nigerians were tired of the worrisome situation. This was as he disclosed that security and improved revenue generation would top the legislative agenda of the two Chambers of the National Assembly in […]
News

Wike hosts Saraki, other PDP presidential aspirants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday held a closed door meeting with former Senate President, Senator Busola Saraki and some presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The closed door meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was also attended by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica