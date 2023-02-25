NigeriaDecides2023: Vote-Buying Spree At Akere Agbado Polling Unit

Eye witness and voter, (name withheld) has disclosed that PDP, APC and ADC were freely dishing out cash to voters who are willing to vote for their party in Ogun State.

Speaking with a New Telegraph correspondent, she explained that the election is not free and fair.

“They approached someone next to me. She gave them the account number and they transferred 5000. I didn’t see cash but people confirmed they are being paid to vote their respective parties.

“They are called out privately. Some didn’t hide selling their votes. They openly sent account numbers to the agents involved. I voted for my Labour party and left.” She said.

Aside from the vote buying, every other thing was peaceful in the polling unit.

Like this: Like Loading...