#NigeriaDecides2023: Vote Counting Begins At Oyebanji’s Polling Unit

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Result of the poll at Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO’s unit

Unit 003, Ward 6, Okelele Ikogosi Ekiti

President

APC 241
PDP 6
ADC 1

Senate
APC 245
PDP 4

Rep
APC 241
PDP 3
ADC 1
SDP 3

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections Politics

JUST-IN: FCT PDP Chair, Sunday Zaka Is Dead

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zaka, has been reported dead. Zaka, popularly called HIV was said to have died around 3 am on Saturday, hours to the Presidential and National Assembly election in a fatal accident while on his way to his residence in Kuje. He […]
Politics

Osun 2022: APC, PDP back to trenches as Oyetola, Adeleke, square up again

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

Delegates who are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) waited with bated breath for the outcome of the votes cast for the two contenders jostling for the ticket of the party. The wait was so tense as they had to know which of the two gladiators would eventually be nominated to square up […]
Politics

Boat mishap: Our personnel, materials safe – INEC  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Akure The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all its personnel and election materials have been rescued from the boat mishap that happened at riverine registration area of Ilaje LGA, in Ondo State. Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Nick Dazang said in a statement that the rescue was made possible […]

