NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Confirms Names, PUs In Plateau As Election Begins

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comments Off on NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Confirms Names, PUs In Plateau As Election Begins

Voters at the Hill Station Junction Polling Unit, Jenta Adamu in Jos North Plateau State are checking their names on the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) register as the election is about to commence.

New Telegraph reports that the process began at about 8:15 am on Saturday and voters are seen in their numbers at the polling unit.

 

 

Adedayo Babatunde
Defection: I’m no longer needed in APC –Bauchi Speaker

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman, has formally tendered resignation letter from All Progressives Congress (APC), saying: “I defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because I’m no longer needed in the APC.”   The Speaker stated this in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC, Guda Ward […]

FG partners private sector to salvage Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Federal Government yesterday said that in the next 12 months, it would work in close collaboration with state govern­ments and the private sector to stimulate the economy with the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). This the government said would prevent­ the collapse of […]
Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan has put a batch of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on hold after a foreign substance was found in a vial. A pharmacist saw several black particles in one vial of the vaccine in Kanagawa Prefecture, according to authorities. Some 3,790 people had already received shots from the batch. The rest of the batch has […]

