#NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Stranded As BVAS Fails In A’Ibom Polling Units

Voters who trooped out to exercise their franchise in the Presidential and National Assembly elections are yet to cast their votes due to the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) in some polling units in Akwa Ibom State.

Our Correspondent who is monitoring the election in the state reports that the affected BVAS include that at Units 23, Unit 5 and the market square in the Uyo local government area of the state are not working.

One of the voters who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed disappointment over the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said ” We came out very early but nothing is happening because the BVAS in Units 23, 5, and market square all at Anua, Uyo not working. Officials of INEC are helpless. This kind of situation is an indication that INEC was not prepared”

Voting is expected to stop by 2 pm throughout the country.

