NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Stranded As BVAS Fails To Work In Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Voters at unit 23, ward 1 in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State have been left stranded as the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to work.

The voters who had arrived at the polling unit as earlier as 7.40 am could not cast their votes as the machine failed to capture the voters.

Accreditation of voters was put on hold following the failure of the BVAS machine to function appropriately.

The polling officers at the unit were seen struggling with the machine.

One of the officers who spoke to our correspondent said she has called her supervisor to report the failure of the BVAS, adding that another machine would be brought to the unit.

Expressing his frustration one of the voters, Agoro Waliu said, “we need to wait because INEC officials have done everything possible to make sure the BVAS work. Unfortunately, we have been here since and nothing has been done.

“To make sure that we exercise our franchise, we need to wait. The INEC officials told us that the machine has refused to capture so we have to wait.”

