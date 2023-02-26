2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Voters Waiting To Cast Votes At OMPADEC In Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Voters are already gathered at the OMPADEC playground in Bayelsa State, the venue where all the registered voters under Epie 2 and 3 polling units will be voting.

The voters started arriving as early as 7 am abandoning the Sunday service for today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had on Saturday evening announced that elections will continue in 141 polling units in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Yakubu, while briefing journalists at the collation centre in Abuja, stated that the electoral process was disrupted in Wards 4, 6, 8, and 14, adding that “40 out of 141 polling units have materials intact.”

“We have a situation in Bayelsa state, particularly in the capital of Yenogoa where in four wards — wards 4,6,8,14 involving 141 polling units, the process was disrupted,”

Although there is no INEC official or police officer in sight, the people are comfortably waiting for the voting materials to arrive.

A voter who gave his name as George Iti, a civil servant in his early sixties told this reporter that he was at this OMPADEC yesterday from morning till six o’clock with out voting, noting that there was no sign of voting materials in sight.

He said “The whole thing is rubbish. I can’t just imagine that the whole polling units in far away Southern Ijaw and other areas doing their voting normally but here in the state capital very close to the INEC office, nothing.

“Many people are of the opinion that it is a pre-planned issue that is playing out.

“Yesterday before I finally left around six o’clock, one top police officer said that in as much as it is not the fault of the electorates INEC will conduct the election and truly Saturday evening, INEC announced that the election will hold today. I have been here since 8 o’clock and I will patiently wait.

Another elderly man who gave his age as 67 Ignatius Atuere a commercial bus driver said he was here around 8 am and left around 5 pm without voting because there were no voting materials.

“I was here yesterday and there was no INEC official. There were no voting materials and I want to vote. That is why I’m here.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

