2023 Elections News

NigeriaDecides2023: Voting Commences In Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna INYA

Accreditation and voting have commenced in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Voting and accreditation commenced exactly at the Station Urban polling unit 002, Kpirikpiri at exactly 9:15 am with BVAS.

Accreditation with BVAS by INEC ad-hoc staff was very smooth and fast as observed by the New Telegraph correspondent on ground.

The news platform reports that it takes between 2 to 3 minutes for a voter to be accredited.

One of the voters, Akpa Godwin who was the first that voted said he was comfortable with the whole process and commended INEC.

Another voter, Mrs Agnes Omeje commended the peaceful process of the exercise.

She said Nigerians have suffered alot with bad leadership and expressed the hope that the election will produce good leaders.

