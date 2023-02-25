2023 Elections News

#NIgeriaDecides2023: Voting Counting Begins At Ibadan North

Ward 9 Unit 6, Ago Tapa, Ibadan North

Presidential
PDP 25
APC 77
ACCORD 01
APGA 01
Labour 36
NNPP 01
ZLP 01

Senate
APC 60
PDP 47
Labour 14
APGA 01
SDP 01
ADC 01
ACCORD 12

136 Total

Reps

APC 57
PDP 47
ACCORD 12
SDP 02
ADC 01
Labour 16
APGA 02
Void 5

Ward 9 Unit 16, Ago Tapa, Ibadan North

Presidential results

PDP 21
APC 52
Labour 32
Void 6

Senatorial

APC 35
PDP 39
Labour 13
Void 4

Rep

APC 42

PDP 31

Labour 12

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

