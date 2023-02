NIgeriaDecides2023: Voting Counting Begins At Ibadan North

Worried by the rising challenges of unemployment and insecurity in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has vowed to continue to focus on training of its teeming youths on vocational skills to make them employable in the labour market. The government which said that the continued aggressive training of the youth is in tandem with the […]

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State yesterday read a riot act to the unknown gunmen that burnt down Aguata Local Government Council headquarter building, saying that the state cannot be intimidated. Soludo further announced that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to face the full wrath of the law. Recall that four […]

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal (AM) Oladayo Amao has charged newly winged pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be relentless in the pursuit of national security. He made this call, during the winging ceremony of 16 new NAF pilots and operators held at the MD Umar Blue Room, NAF […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica