NigeriaDecides2023: Voting Still On In Some Polling Units In Plateau

Voting is still ongoing in some polling units in Jos, especially where the INEC officials and elections materials arrived late.

The situation in some polling units in Jos North is very bad as there was an initial case of missing 280 result sheets for 280 polling units in Naraguta B Ward before the forms were found with one of the INEC officials At the Government College, Jos Collation centre for the ward.

At the Alheri Central Polling Unit along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Way, Jos, voters were still queueing to vote, with the prospect of voting continuing till about 10 pm because the INEC officials did not show up till 11 am on elections day.

Along the same axis of Jos North, more polling units at St, Murumba College, and parts of Ferrin Gada were still voting, with most of the voters complaining of conducting affairs with minimal lighting and no special security arrangements.

