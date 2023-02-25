2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: We’re Disguising As Voters To Apprehend Vote-Buying Politicians – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has revealed that some of its officers disguised as an electorate to apprehend politicians planning to engage in vote buying.

The Assistant Commandant of the EFCC, Chiendu Ozugha, who led a team of the commission to the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in Ikenne, Ogun State, said efforts are ongoing to ensure perpetrators of vote-buying are apprehended.

He revealed that many EFCC operatives are currently undercover in different polling units across Ogun state.

Ozugha added that the commission would visit major polling units across the state in ensuring that people did not collect money to vote.

He said, “The mission of the commission is simple. As you can see in our vehicles say no to vote buying.

“The commission in its mandate to ensure that nobody buys or sells his or her votes has mandated operatives of the commission to go around. We are in every state of the federation at the moment, moving from polling unit to unit checking to see that everything is going as expected and that nobody is trading his votes by any means.

“So this is basically what the commission is doing. I will be covering and overstating the towel to talk about the remote area. We’ve got a range where we likely would have covered a majority of states, if not all, as we came in from Abeokuta this morning.

“Some of our officers disguised as undercover in some places to apprehend violators.”

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

