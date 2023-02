The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike was unable to cast his vote at his polling Ward 9, Unit 7 Wimpey Junction, Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, after the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) network failed him.

Generally, across Port Harcourt, voting materials arrived late for voters to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Voter accreditation also started late in Ward 9 Unit 7, where the governor, who arrived at his polling unit with his entourage was supposed to vote.

