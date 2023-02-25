2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Arrives Polling Unit

Posted on Author Bashir

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has arrived at his polling unit at Agasa Uvete in Kogi State to exercise his civic duty.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain join the long queue with other voters at the polling units to patiently cast his vote.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

