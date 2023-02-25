NigeriaDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Praises Electoral Process In Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and electorates for conducting themselves throughout the electoral process.

The governor made the commendation after casting his vote at Agasa Uvete polling unit 11 in Okene Local Government area of Kogi state

He said the election has again given Nigerians an opportunity to decide who governs them for the next four years.

Governor Bello who insisted to join the long queue at his polling unit, despite persuasion from his security aide, said he would rather wait for his turn since he was not the first to be there.

He, therefore, urged the people to continue to conduct themselves during and after the election.

Meanwhile, our correspondent in Lokoja, reported that there was a massive turnout of voters who have come to exercise their franchise.

The process according to our correspondent, has been peaceful, as there were no cases of violence across the state.

An electorate in Lokoja, Bala Yusuf Namama, described the process so far as the most peaceful in his area.

“Since I have been voting, I can confidently tell you that there had never been a peaceful electoral process like this.”

“Voting materials and the electoral officials arrived at their respected designated polling unit on time and the election commenced immediately without any hitches,” he added.

