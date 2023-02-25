2023 Elections

#NigeriaDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Praises Electoral Process In Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and electorates for conducting themselves throughout the electoral process.

The governor made the commendation after casting his vote at Agasa Uvete polling unit 11 in Okene Local Government area of Kogi state

He said the election has again given Nigerians an opportunity to decide who governs them for the next four years.

Governor Bello who insisted to join the long queue at his polling unit, despite persuasion from his security aide, said he would rather wait for his turn since he was not the first to be there.

He, therefore, urged the people to continue to conduct themselves during and after the election.

Meanwhile, our correspondent in Lokoja, reported that there was a massive turnout of voters who have come to exercise their franchise.

The process according to our correspondent, has been peaceful, as there were no cases of violence across the state.

An electorate in Lokoja, Bala Yusuf Namama, described the process so far as the most peaceful in his area.

“Since I have been voting, I can confidently tell you that there had never been a peaceful electoral process like this.”

“Voting materials and the electoral officials arrived at their respected designated polling unit on time and the election commenced immediately without any hitches,” he added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections

2023 Polls: Police Deploys 5000 Officers To Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigerian Police Force has said that it has deployed about five thousand personnel to Bayelsa State. This is as it said it has also deployed one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) and two Commissioners. Addressing the newsmen on Friday, the […]
2023 Elections

#NigeriaDecides2023: Impressive Turnout In Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

The turnout in today’s presidential and National Assembly elections recorded a large turnout in Cross River State as voters besiege various polling units in the state. Most of the polling units recorded huge turnouts as voters were seen patiently waiting to be captured while maintaining peace. So far, both in Calabar municipality and Calabar South […]
2023 Elections Politics

#NigeriaDecides2023: Lalong, Family Members Cast Vote, Express Optimistic Of Victory

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has cast his vote at his polling unit in Ajikamai, Shendam Local Government Area with optimism that the APC will emerge victorious at the end of the day. The Governor who is running for the Senatorial seat of Plateau South District was joined by his wife Mrs. Regina Lalong, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica