NigeriaDecides2023:Gbenga Daniel Wins Senatorial Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, won the senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide on Saturday.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, secured 115,147 votes to defeat other candidates in the contest for the National Assembly seat.

The official results were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, at the Ogun East Senatorial Collation Centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Daniel cleared all the nine local government areas in the senatorial district, including Ijebu North, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ijebu North East, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne and Ogun Waterside.

A breakdown of the results showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the senatorial election, polling 58,708 votes while the Labour Party (LP) followed with 13,061 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 1,716 votes, Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,151 votes while Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had 857 votes.

Both the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNIPP) polled 494 and 379 votes respectively while Action Peoples Party (App) secured 193 votes. The National Rescue Movement (NRM) garnered 168 votes while the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) polled 130 votes.

Having satisfied the requirements of the law and polled the highest number of votes, Otunba Daniel was declared winner of the election.

