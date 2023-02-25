2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDElections2023: Adeyeye Lauds Buhari, INEC Over BVAS

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

A former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has revealed that the outcome of Saturday’s general election would represent the expression of the Nigerian masses.

Adeyeye, who is the National Chairman of the South West Agenda (SWAGA) spoke in Ise-Ekiti, after voting in his Unit 01, Ward 4.

The APC chieftain while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the Independent National Electoral Commission the necessary support to deliver a credible poll to the country, added that ” It is the most peaceful election I have witnessed since 1999.”

He said, ” The BVAS worked normally and it takes just about a minute to complete the whole process. It is the most peaceful election I have witnessed since 1999; I have never seen it before now and I only hope this kind of system can be sustained in the future.

” It is just like the election of June 12, 1993. I am happy about this election because there was no vote-buying in this election, people trooped out to vote their conscience without any form of ind

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

