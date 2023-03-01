NigeriaElection2023: Accept Defeat, Congratulate Tinubu, APC Tells Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso

Following the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPPP to accept defeat and congratulate Tinubu.

The party made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Presidential Campaign Council’s Media Adviser, Dele Alake while condemning the LP and PDP for calling for the cancellation of the presidential election.

Before the declaration of the former Governor of Lagos State as the winner of the contest, the LP, PDP and ADC in a joint press conference held on Tuesday calls for the cancellation of the election.

Reacting to the development, the campaign council said, “This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the result declared by the collation centres in the states.

“In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Buhari in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour instead of heating the polity with reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi do the needful, the necessary thing and save Nigeria by calling Tinubu now and conceding defeat.”

