#NigeriaElection2023: Fayemi Congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the President-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the last Saturday election.

Fayemi, in a statement issued by Ahmad Sajoh, his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, commended the political resilience, brilliance and shrewdness of Tinubu.

He described the 2023 presidential election as a hard-fought win, which demonstrates the crowning of Asiwaju’s efforts and vision for Nigeria.

The former Governor said that over the years, the new President-Elect had mentored a vast number of Nigeria’s political leadership and worked hard to develop and sustain progressive ideology in Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu was the leader of opposition politics when it was not fashionable to be in the opposition in Nigeria, but through hard work, foresight, and compromise, he, working with other leaders, formed the APC, which has now won three consecutive presidential elections.”

The statement reads, “I congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the 2023 presidential election. It was a hard-fought win, which demonstrates the crowning of Asiwaju’s efforts and vision for Nigeria.

“With the Asiwaju I know, I trust that his administration will fight for the interests of ordinary Nigerians and work hard to achieve our national goals of peace, unity, and economic prosperity. While Asiwaju might have been the presidential candidate of the APC, he would be President of all Nigerians and promote unity, equity, and fairness.

“I thank all members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and loyal party men and women across the length and breadth of the country who worked hard for our Party’s victory at the polls. This victory would not have been possible without the diligence and faithfulness of our members.

“I also wish to thank Nigerians who have trusted our party with presidential leadership again. I want to assure Nigerians that we will not disappoint and implement as faithfully as possible our presidential campaign manifesto.

“I use this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal that political leaders and actors should shun inflammatory remarks, and encourage their followers to do the same. We cannot burn down our country or truncate this precious democracy because of one electoral loss. There will be more electoral opportunities in future

“I would also like to urge the victorious candidate and our party to seriously consider a government of national unity given the excellent performance of the opposition political parties. In this historic election cycle, there is no victor and no vanquished. This is not a time for triumphalism but a time to celebrate the resilience of ordinary Nigerians with sobriety.”

