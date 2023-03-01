2023 Elections News

#NigeriaElection2023: Fayose Congratulates Tinubu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-elect in the last Saturday Presidential election.
Fayose who took to his verified Twitter handle to congratulate the former Governor of Lagos State on his victory at the poll said he felicitate Tinubu on his election as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He wrote: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku came second with 6,984,520 votes. While the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi emerged third with 6,101,533 votes.

Calling for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the former Ekiti governor implored the presidential candidate of the PDP to accept defeat in the interest of the nation.

“As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward.

“As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day.”

