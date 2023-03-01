2023 Elections News

#NigeriaElection2023: Oyewumi Congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council ( PCC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the Presidential election as timely and well deserved.

Extolling the virtues of the President-elect, the Ogbomoso Prince stressed that Tinubu’s success in the poll is a testament to his goodwill and pedigree in all facets of life.

While admonishing Nigerians to sustain their support for the President-elect, Oyewumi commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and other stakeholders for a hitch-free and credible election.

The member of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) urged the political class to continually uphold the tenets of democracy, adding that Tinubu will deploy his cross-national and multi-sectoral experience in advancing the cause of the people.

He said, ” the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is a victory for Nigerians.

“The President-elect, a strong advocate of democracy, has over the years sustained his passion for the democratic process and genuine leadership.
“Nigerians have spoken with their votes with Tinubu’s victory and as such, the President-elect will live up to expectations”.

While congratulating members of the APC and Nigerians in general, Oyewumi called on Nigerians to be calm, peaceful and steadfast.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…rules out gradual price increase President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy. Recall by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year. But, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre […]
News

China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

Posted on Author Reporter

  China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate, as relations between the world’s two largest economies deteriorate. The order to close the consulate in Chengdu, in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, was seen as […]
News

Ogun inaugurates c’ttees to address worker, pensioners’ demands

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government has inaugurated Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committees to address the demands of workers and pensioners in the state. The committees, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, were set up in fulfilment of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed by the government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica