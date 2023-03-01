NigeriaElection2023: We’re Going To Reclaim Our Mandate – Datti

The Labour Party (LP) has assured Nigerians that it will reclaim the mandate given to its candidates in the February 25 presidential election.

The vice presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, at a press conference on Wednesday, described the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as illegal and illegitimate.

Datti who disclosed that the LP legal team is already compiling evidence of infractions committed during the election assured Nigerians that “We are going to reclaim our mandate and we are going to rescue Nigeria.

“We won the election. They refused to upload the results. Nigerian people are winners; Nigerian people are waiting for us to get to power.”

The LP running mate who called on the party supporters to vote for the Labour Party on the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly election, said the party will continue to hold President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on its promise of free and fair elections.

