#NigeriaElections2023: Ayu Urges Losers To Accept Defeat, Optimistic Of PDP’s Victory

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has admonished losers in the Presidential and National Assembly elections to accept the outcome of the election in good faith and equally congratulate the winner.

Senator Ayu who spoke to journalists shortly after performing his civic responsibility at Mkovur Market Square at Ipav in Gboko Local Government Area said, it is the responsibility of every Nigerian to ensure that democracy thrives.

Ayu stated that as a democrat and advocate of peace, he wants democracy to flourish in Nigeria.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the electoral process and expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious after the polls.

The former President of the Senate admonished supporters of the party not to take laws into their hands to perpetrate violence but be calm and law-abiding as they await the outcome of the general election.

