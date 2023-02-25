2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaElections2023: Counting Of Votes Begins In Tinubu’s Polling Units

At Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu polling unit….(Alausa/Oregun/Olusosun polling unit 085

Presidential

APC..33
LP…08
YPP…01
PDP..01

House of Rep …

APC…31
PDP…02
LP…09
SDP…01

Senatorial…

APC…36
LP…02
PDP..04
ADC…01

Total accredited…43

Total number of registered voters
324

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

