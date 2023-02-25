2023 Elections News

#NigeriaElections2023: Epie/Atissa Residents Protest Amidst Shooting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Residents of Epie Atissa in Bayelsa State have taken their protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following what they described as a lack of voting materials and the absence of ad-hoc staff at the Atissa and Epie polling units.

The protest also resulted in a heavy shooting and palpable tension at the INEC Office.

The shooting started when the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emmanuel Alex -Hart arrived on the scene and tried to address the crowd when the DSS operatives with him tried to disperse the crowd.

The protesters alleged that they were not given the right to vote, as there are no visible INEC staff at Imgbi, Azikoro, Kpansia, and Okaka down to Opolo.

A police officer whose name was withheld said no election materials at the whole Kpansia, and the election have been cancelled.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s award great feat, says Carrillion boss, Amusa

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

The Chairman, Carrillion Properties Ltd, Mr. Bidemi Amusa, has expressed huge excitement over his company’s nomination for the award of Real Estate Company of the Year in the forthcoming annual New Telegraph Awards. This was contained in an acceptance letter addressed to the Editor In Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and signed […]
News

Medical doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A medical house officer attached to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo, has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. Odo, a medical intent was said to have gone with […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.   Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica