NigeriaElections2023: Epie/Atissa Residents Protest Amidst Shooting

Residents of Epie Atissa in Bayelsa State have taken their protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following what they described as a lack of voting materials and the absence of ad-hoc staff at the Atissa and Epie polling units.

The protest also resulted in a heavy shooting and palpable tension at the INEC Office.

The shooting started when the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emmanuel Alex -Hart arrived on the scene and tried to address the crowd when the DSS operatives with him tried to disperse the crowd.

The protesters alleged that they were not given the right to vote, as there are no visible INEC staff at Imgbi, Azikoro, Kpansia, and Okaka down to Opolo.

A police officer whose name was withheld said no election materials at the whole Kpansia, and the election have been cancelled.

