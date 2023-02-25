NigeriaElections2023: Gov Emmanuel Hails Smooth Conduct Of Polls

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has expressed satisfaction with the turnout, timeliness and orderliness in the accreditation and voting processes in his Awa ward 1 and other wards in Onna Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his votes with his wife Martha Udom Emmanuel, at Unit 001, Awa Iman Ward 1, the Governor said though it was rather early to give a holistic assessment of the exercise across the state, no less should be expected, given the level of sensitization done on the polls.

“So far, so good I just love the peaceful atmosphere, the orderliness I have seen in my unit and my ward and I expect this across the entire state because we have done a lot of enlightenment. I can see the queues and the turnout is really impressive in this unit”, he stated.

Governor Emmanuel commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security officials for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exercise and expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the BVAS, expressing delight that he was captured with ease.

“With what I am seeing here I am impressed that the BVAS is working well even when they snapped the features on my face the BVAS was able to authenticate that the PVC I submitted is genuine and the features matched, that is something to reckon with”, he remarked.

Governor Udom Emmanuel and his wife, Martha, arrived at the polling unit, got accredited and voted between 10:21 and 10:23 am respectively.

