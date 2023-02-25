2023 Elections

#NigeriaElections2023: It’s Now Possible To Vote Without Inducement, Says Arise

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Former member of the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise has said that the conduct of today’s Presidential and the National Assembly elections has demonstrated the possibility of voting without being induced with monetary gains.

Though, expressed worry over the low turnout of voters in his areas describing it as not too impressive but peaceful based on his observation so far.

Arise who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had once represented the Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate between 2007-2011 said he was able to garner unalloyed support for his party and candidate due to his goodwill and evergreen contributions to the development of his communities.

He subscribed to the idea of providing social amenities that would benefit the citizens which he described as lasting rather than giving out tokens.

Adedayo Babatunde
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: INEC Blames NURTW For Late Arrival Of Materials In Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the late arrival of election materials in some parts of the Ogun State on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) contacted for logistics. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olaniyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking with journalists during his visit to governor Dapo Abiodun’s […]
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaElections2023: Epie/Atissa Residents Protest Amidst Shooting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Residents of Epie Atissa in Bayelsa State have taken their protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following what they described as a lack of voting materials and the absence of ad-hoc staff at the Atissa and Epie polling units. The protest also resulted in a heavy shooting and palpable tension […]
2023 Elections News

Oluwo Lauds Voting Exercise, Says Turnout Impressive Despite Challenges

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has applauded the voting exercises going on in all parts of the  Osun State, saying the turnout has been impressive and encouraging despite challenges. The monarch who gave the overview assessment of the exercise said so far the report at his disposal has shown that the exercise […]

