NigeriaElections2023: It’s Now Possible To Vote Without Inducement, Says Arise

Former member of the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise has said that the conduct of today’s Presidential and the National Assembly elections has demonstrated the possibility of voting without being induced with monetary gains.

Though, expressed worry over the low turnout of voters in his areas describing it as not too impressive but peaceful based on his observation so far.

Arise who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had once represented the Ekiti North Senatorial District at the Senate between 2007-2011 said he was able to garner unalloyed support for his party and candidate due to his goodwill and evergreen contributions to the development of his communities.

He subscribed to the idea of providing social amenities that would benefit the citizens which he described as lasting rather than giving out tokens.

