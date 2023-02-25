NigeriaElections2023: Naira Scarcity Curtails Vote-Buying – LP Candidate

The Labour Party candidate for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency in Ebonyi State, Chief Nkemkanma Kama has said the naira design policy of the Federal Government has curtailed vote-buying in the general election.

Kama stated this in his Ishiagu county home, Ivo local government area of the e after casting his votes.

He commented President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures he took for a transplant election including the new naira notes policy he said has helped to curtail vote buying.

“We need a lot of voter education, we should find a way to boycott a lot of things so that people can independently do what they want to do. How do we do things that thugs will not be involved in?

“INEC has done well but I think kudos mainly should go to the President Mr President has done extremely very well concerning this election.

“The naira design, the electoral act, everything. They have actually helped people, they have tried as much as possible to curtail vote buying”, he said.

Kama accused the state government of unleashing thugs on some polling units in the state and condemned the act

“How can a ruling government be struggling in an election like this, why should the APC government resort to harassment and intimidation of voters?”

