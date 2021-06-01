‘Nigeria’ll be doomed, if wealthy people refuse to invest in education’

Education

A call has gone to Nigerians to support education and particularly youth development by helping them achieve their dreams and aspirations.

 

The call was made by the Chairman of Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema during the Virtual Fundraising of the Dominican University, a private institution Ibadan, which took place on Saturday.

 

He, however, said that no one would take his/her wallet or riches to the grave.

 

Onyema, who was the Chairman of the fundraising event, noted: “You can only be remembered for the lives you touch or the legacy you leave behind.” While appealing to Nigerians to support education at all levels by donating towards building of structures and through provision of facilities, he said doing this would go a long way in enhanc

 

ng the future leaders and in ensuring they learn in a conducive environment. Onyema also hinted that the country is currently going down the valley due to persistent neglect of education, saying that the failure to focus on education, has led to a high number of people taking to kidnapping for ransom and other vices that cause insecurity in threatening the nation.

 

“There is a need for all wellmeaning Nigerians to support the Dominican University, because the university, according to him, is providing qualitative education with good character formation. Onyema, however, added that he was happy to support the university because of its style of education, which he described as most suitable for Nigeria’ growth and development.

 

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the university, Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, the Most Reverend Felix Alaba Job, urged all Nigerians to help educational institutions towards the provision of quality education.

 

According to the Emeritus Archbishop, since the government is incapable of doing it alone, the Dominican Order established the Dominican University as an institution known for provision of sound and quality university education imbued with high moral values, and as a university working to train students to become complete adults.

 

In his keynote address which was entitled: “Building posterity for posterity,” the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinwale, however, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the university in the building of the Faculty of Social Sciences. Akinwale, a Reverend Father, also noted that the structures would be named after the donors or partners.

 

He said: “To educate is to build people, and to build people is to build a new society.”

 

He, therefore, stressed that the Dominican University, is a place “where we educate future technocrats with ethical competence, building posterity for prosperity by enabling our students to prepare for a future where they will be able to work for their own good by working for the common good of the country and the global society.”

