Nigeria’ll be great again if…Kumuyi

General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has expressed concern over the present state of the nation,pleading with Nigerians to make room for peaceful coexistence and give God chance to take charge of the country.

Kumuyi said by doing these, the nation will be restored to the right path of greatness.

He made the plea upon his arrival in Ikorodu for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) tagged, ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’ which started on Wednesday, July 27 and ends on Tuesda, August 2 at the sports ground of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology(LASUSTECH) formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

“As I watch and read in the news about happenings in the country, I am more concern about the future of our country. As a country, we argue about many things, but I want to say that when we are looking into the key hole with both eyes, we don’t see anything.

“It’s time for us as a country to step back and allow God to move this nation called Nigeria to where we supposed to be as giant of Africa. It’s something am very optimistic that the Lord can do. Let’s stop fighting each other.

“Let’s stop the confrontation. Let’s stop opposing one another. Let’s step back and give God chance to work in this country. That way Nigeria and Africa will become great again,” Kumuyi stated.

Addressing students in particularly, he continued: “I became born again the same year I entered university as a student, if I had entered ordinarily as a student, maybe my vision and focus will be on the subject I went to take which is mathematics at the university.

“But because I became transformed and my life become burden, I saw into the future that of new life, new spirit, new vision, new character that came to my life as a student. I could not just make a difference in my life and family alone, but to extend it to the nations and world at large.”

The preacher who revealed that he will be engaging the youth on ‘Unlimited Potential (UP)’ through the Impact Academy during the crusade stated:“I want to see what young people can contribute to make Nigeria and the world a better place.

What others are complaining about, how can they be a solution to the problem? “I pray that what we are going to hear from God this time will contribute something to our future in such a way that our country will be on the map in real sense.”

Speaking on the Impact of the crusade on the larger society, Kumuyi said that through the GCK there will be total emancipation from heaven, and great things will what we are into as such.

The challenge is meeting these church leaders one on one. I know the number of church leaders I have written for courtesy visits and to worship with them yet no feedback.

At one point we wrote to 50 General Overseers, Christian CEOs and philanthropists through our patron, Gen. Yakubu Gowon but only two responded. Recently, we said we will not give up and we introduced the idea of having ambassadors and it started paying off gradually.

One of the ambassadors we unveiled in February fulfilled his promise of linking us to the head of the church where he worships. For the first time the leader had a roundtable with us and as we were leaving he promised us ten million naira, which he had fulfilled. Do you have any concern about the Nigerian church?

My concern is that we are not united. Lack of unity among the churches is affecting us as a nation. For some of us it is money that determines how we practice our christianity. It is money, some honour. For example if someone is a voodoo pastor but can shower money on members, you will still see people giving such person accolades.

Also, if the CAN president declares a national prayer and fast how many people will obey? Unlike when the General Overseers of the churches where they worship declare fast. The problem also is that we are majoring in the minor instead of majoring

