Nigeria’ll be great again in my time, says Osoba

Media icon and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has expressed the hope that Nigeria would be great again, despite the sociopolitical and economic challenges. Osoba, stated this yesterday during the flag hoisting and unveiling of the code of ethics of professional bodies in the Nigerian media industry on the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) campus, Lagos. While hoisting the Nigerian flag, the veteran journalist commended the Institution for the initiative.

“I will live and die in Nigeria. It is my hope, and I pray that Nigeria will be great again in my time,” Osoba said. Earlier in his address, the Provost of NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, noted that as a foremost media and communication training institution in its fifth decade of independent Nigeria, “our peers are only in Ghana and Kenya, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) remains a public trust of dual heritage: academic and professional Institute.

“Our mandate is to train aspiring and budding journalists and others in the media and communication discipline, as well as retrain practitioners in media and communication discipline of journalism, broadcasting, advertising, public relations, marketing communication amongst others.

“Today, we hoist the flags of International Press Institute (IPI), which provided the seed fund in 1963; the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the custodian and guardian of journalism in Nigeria; the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) – the gatekeepers; Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) – The frontliners; Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) – the mouthpiece; and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) – the town crier,” he said, stressing that the foundation of professional practice is ethics.

Like this: Like Loading...