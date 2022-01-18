Nigeria’ll be great with more women in governance –Emmanuel

Dr. Nwakaego Emmanuel is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, she speaks on the strategies women are deploying to take their rightful place in the polity and the 2023 general election, among other issues

You are a politician and businesswoman; what are your plans to ensure that more women participate in politics?

You will agree with me that here in Ebonyi, our women are lagging behind in politics and being someone who didn’t grow up at home though I am from here, I have seen that a lot of women from other states of the country are doing better than us.

The number one reason why our women are not doing well in politics is because they have complex issues; some of them are so fearful that they can’t stand the men but with our coming and because we learnt politics from a different place, they will encouraged to believe in themselves as well to believe that whatever a man can do in politics, they can even do better.

You said women can even do better than men in politics. What makes you believe in this philosophy?

If women are given the opportunity to be in power in the country, we will have a better government because women are mothers, they are home builders and they are more calculative. A woman counsels you even better than a man. So, if women are actually given the privilege, our society will actually do well. But in our terrain, especially here in Ebonyi, they don’t believe in women but we that are upcoming from the women group, we are also fighting to find ourselves into the system and I believe we are succeeding.

How have you been able to combine your business and politics?

It is so challenging because the most important aspect of politics is your time and then business also needs your time. So, combining the two needs your time.

But being that it is something that I am passionate about, I just try to make sure that the two are balanced. It has not been easy but I think God is helping me and I am happy that I am doing well.

Thugs with dangerous weapons barricaded the road to your place and turned women groups, who were attending an empowerment programme you had recently. How do you see that particular act?

I was amazed with the show of love I was shown by the women. It was like this empowerment programme was never going to hold. If I get to a place and I am threatened with guns and machetes, believe me, I will not want to continue but you see, I saw so much love from the women and that is because there is something they have seen in me by God’s special grace.

So, the people made me to believe more in myself and the capacity God has given to me and I feel so great and loved. The action of those thugs is one of the challenges about life.

There is no life without challenges and I am sure there is something most of the women who finally succeeded to attend the programme learnt and the boldness most of them got is also amazing and I think it is going to help them in their endeavours because it was not easy for them to be able to stand guns and other dangerous weapons.

2023 is fast approaching, what would you like women to do ahead of the general election?

Already, I am campaigning on women coming out en mass to get their voters’ cards. If you look at what is happening in our nation today, you will see that a lot of women are suffering because at some point in the family, when a man can no longer cope, everything about the responsibility of the family rest on the woman because a woman cannot look at her children and remove her eyes.

So, you see them struggling to meet up with their children feeding, school fees and medicals. So, I believe that women have the power to vote out bad leaders and bring in good ones.

So, the campaign is get your Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), make your household to get their PVCs. Your PVC is your power, your PVC is your strength.

On the day of election, you might not carry gun, you might not carry machetes but you carry your PVC quietly and vote in a leader that you think that will be able to help us or you vote out whosoever that you Emmanuel think has not done well and wants to continue.

So, I am encouraging women to come out and get their voters’ cards and encourage their children and husbands to also get theirs, so that we can build a better nation.

In Ebonyi, men are occupying all the nine National Assembly positions. Do you think there is need for women to take shots on those positions in the 2023 general election?

Of course, every citizen of every state has the right be it a woman or a man. I think Ebonyi is growing to that level because there are other states even within the South-East, where we have a lot of women in the green and red chambers representing their people.

As the baby state within the South-East, we are learning fast and we are coming and I believe that in no distant time, our women will also be there.

What are the strategies women can use to occupy their rightful place in the polity?

They should love themselves just like what happened in the empowerment programme that enemies attempted to disrupt by blocking the women from attending.

When women love themselves and they come together and agree, it is achievable.

For instance, elections are fast approaching and women can have their stand; if this person wins, he should give us some key positions, bring women into the exco and it will be an agreement.

Because they know that we have a large number, they cannot avoid women and they will definitely need us.

So, if that agreement has been reached, I am sure that after election, women would be considered. So, it is just for the women to come together, love ourselves and work together towards achieving our goals.

You just empowered traders in the state. What motivated you to do that?

We are fighting poverty and to alleviate it completely from our neighbourhood, communities and state. So, the Ego-Bekee Foundation for Better Living is a platform we are using to teach our women; not only to give them fish but how to catch fish.

We are using the platform to teach them how to trade and how to add value to the society, to their families, to their children and every girl-child. Empowering them is to encourage them to build on themselves in order to be able to train their children.

We gave out cheques of N500,000 to these traders in each of the 13 local government areas of the state.

These monies will be disbursed to the ones that are doing petty businesses. Sometimes you see most of these women looking for N5,000, N10,000 to do businesses and it is difficult to get.

This grant is going to help them, it is a grant without interest and will revolve among the women. You collect, when you return back, another woman will collect.

How do intend to ensure that the money gets to traders?

Before now, I have run a lot of cooperatives and I have used them to grow a number of women who are doing well in our society.

Normally, in every state, when we enter, we first of all set up a committee and then there is due process that you have to follow to be able to access these monies, So, I am sure most of them will be faithful not to run away and they will also see the love you are giving to them.

You know as hard as our country is today, you hardly see anyone who throws money around even when you have it since you have a lot of things you can do with it rather than giving it to people you don’t even know where they are coming out from.

So, I am sure with the love we are showing to them, they will want to be reasonable and then with the monitoring team we have set up, before this money is disbursed, we will be sure that it is given to the people who need it most and we will make sure that the people we are giving the money are people who have guarantors, people you can hold if anything goes wrong but we are not praying for that.

What is your message to women?

My message to women is to be up and doing. I encourage women a lot because when you build a woman, you build a nation.

So, when a foundation is faulty, the house collapses and women are the foundation of every family whether you like it or not. I use to tell women that whatever their children will become tomorrow is what they have impacted in them.

Women should be up and doing in order to train their children, so that they will become better children to the society and to the world at large.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...