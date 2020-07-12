Nigeria’ll be represented at CAF Champions League –Falode

T

he Chairperson of Nigeria’s Women Football League, Aishat Falode, has declared that the country will have a representative in the newly established CAF Champions League for women expected to start in 2021.

Speaking on a radio programme in Ibadan, monitored by our correspondent, Falode revealed that matches will still hold this year to decide the clubs that will hoist the flag of Nigeria in the championship.

She further debunked the rumour that the 2019/2020 women league was cancelled as it was never kicked off.

“This season’s NWFL was not cancelled,” she said.

“How can we cancel something which has not been held?

“The women league was scheduled to hold between March and July this year, but COVID-19 has stopped all sporting activities in Nigeria before the league started.

“So the Nigeria Women Football League for 2019/20 was not cancelled. It was just set aside.”

She, however, added that some games will still be played this year, as soon as the pandemic ceases, to allow for emergence of the nation’s flag bearers for the maiden edition of the newly introduced Women version of CAF Champions League.

