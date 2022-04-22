News

Nigeria’ll become Africa’s biggest cocoa producer/exporter by 2027 –Farmers

Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) believes the country is capable of becoming the largest cocoa producer and exporter in West Africa in the next five years with sustainable cocoa beans. The body expressed its determination to increase cocoa production in conjunction with other value chain stakeholders.

It also said cocoa production will be increased from 340,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes in 2024. CFAN’s National Chairman, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, who stated this during the free distribution of cocoa Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) handbooks to smallholder cocoa farmers in Ondo State, said the target is to make Nigeria produce the best quality cocoa beans in line with internationally acceptable best practices. Adegoke, who spoke at CFAN House, Akure, said the handbook will enhance responsible use of pesticides, child labour eradication, deforestation, ecosystem and climate change, among others.

He said: “The poor cocoa quality being experienced by our cocoa buyers and exporters which have degraded and devalued the once preferred Nigeria cocoa beans at the international markets is not acceptable any longer to us. “Smallholder cocoa farmers must be guided and supported on responsible and acceptable international cocoa practices without any excuse.

“The CFAN is committed to increasing Nigeria’s cocoa production in conjunction with other value chain stakeholders from about 340,000 MT to 500,000 MT in 2024, and to be the highest cocoa producer in the year 2027 in West Africa with sustainable cocoa beans remains our core cocoa policy.” He further said working with the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), EBAFOSA, Harvest-field Industries, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders to produce and distribute the handbook for free to farmers contributed to the sustainability of the cocoa supply and value chains in Nigeria.

The association added: “It is our own contribution to the sustainability of the cocoa supply chain in Nigeria as the singular commodity that gives the highest foreign exchange earnings, apart from crude oil from the recent figures released by the CBN and provided income to more than two million cocoa families and over $100 million investment in the sector.”

 

