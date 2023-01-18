News

Nigeria’ll fail without ethical revolution –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria will “fail completely” if the leaders do not “accept and implement” what he described as “ethical revolution”. Osinbajo said such an ethical revolution must bring about the needed change in the country. The Vice President stated this while delivering a lecture titled: “Values: the difference between success and failure” at the 100th anniversary of the Old Boys Association of the Baptis Boys’ High School, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Osinbajo insisted that the government must lead the ethical revolution by rewarding good ethical behaviours and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct. He noted that Nigerians must change their view that corruption is only synonymous with Nigeria, saying no modern society is free of corruption.

“There is a need for a national consensus or at least an elite consensus. The political elites, the religious elites and the business elites must agree that our country will fail completely if we do not accept and implement an ethical revolution. “One where we establish a national work ethic of honesty, of hard work. It is what is taught and learned that shapes the character of individuals and nations. But it is not just teachings, the government must also lead this ethical revolution by rewarding ethical behaviours and ensuring speedy punishment for misconduct,” Osinbajo said. He called on educational institutions to inculcate the value of honesty, diligence, hard work, respect, trustworthiness, discipline and integrity in their students so as to raise youths with the right thinking.

“There is no modern society today that has not had to deal with corruption and they deal with it by their elites sitting down and saying we have to agree this is the way forward, we cannot continue to repeat the same thing, we must enthrone minimum ethical standard to succeed,” Osinbajo affirmed. He listed the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief MKO Abiola, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Bola Ajibola, who are all old students of the school, as exceptional Nigerians who recorded great achievements in public service as a result of the training and values they got from the school. The National President of the Old Boys Association Prof. Kayode Oyesiku said the association would continue to support the school in the area of infrastructure and create a conducive environment for students to learn.

 

Our Reporters

