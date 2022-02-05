Nigeria’ll gain from Chinese industrialisation model –PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that there is much that Nigeria could learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation. Dr. Ayu, who spoke when representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited him commended the “great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years.”

Ayu, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, recalled the mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China, and expressed the hope that the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

