News

Nigeria’ll gain from Chinese industrialisation model –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that there is much that Nigeria could learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation. Dr. Ayu, who spoke when representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited him commended the “great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years.”

Ayu, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, recalled the mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China, and expressed the hope that the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Jimi Agbaje denies guber ambition

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 and 2019 Lagos State Governorship Elections, Jimi Agbaje, has said that the 2023 race for Alausa Government House is not feasible for him. Speaking yesterday on Arise TV’s programme,   The Morning Show, the pharmacist-turned-politician said his party, the PDP, is not in the […]
News

Jason Harward On Staying Focused On Your Goal And Remaining Unaffected By Negativity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometimes, all you can see in life are the negatives blocking your path. When this happens, most people tend to push aside their goals and get distracted by the suffocating negativity of the negative emotions taking your mind prisoner. According to Jason Harward, when you fully focus on achieving your goal, it becomes easier to […]
News

COVID-19: Lagos tops as NCDC records 324 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections stayed above 300 for the second consecutive day, with 324 positive samples confirmed on Friday. The recent increase in the country’s case count comes amid concerns of a second wave of infections. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 10 states and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica